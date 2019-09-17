General Motors Cuts UAW members healthcare; Union will cover some benefits

The Country’s largest strike in over a decade continues into day two. On Tuesday, many United Auto Workers union members were dealt a blow when they learned General Motors cut off their healthcare benefits on Monday at midnight.

In a letter to its members, UAW notified people that the Union will provide healthcare benefits or COBRA options to them, and qualifying family members.

Bill Reed, President of the UAW Local 602 says there will be no lapse in coverage for union members. However the “strike insurance” does not cover vision, dental and hearing”

If UAW members have any questions about their healthcare benefits they are being instructed to contact the auditor assigned to their specific location near the secretary treasurers office.