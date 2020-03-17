General Motors worker tests positive for COVID-19, Cole Engineering Center shuts down in Warren

A General Motors employee at the Cole Engineering Center in Warren has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company says they’ve been preparing to combat the coronavirus since January.

“We have directed everyone who has the ability to work remotely to do so and then all the preventative measures we’ve taken in our office buildings and our manufacturing sites is designed to prevent spread of the virus in our facilities,” GM spokesman Jim Cain told 6 News.

The company says any employee who had contact with the affected worker will be directed to self-quarantine for 14 days. General Motors will also help provide care to workers who develop symptoms.

For now the company says they don’t see a need to shut down plants and would like to continue operating them. They say shutting down would hurt workers who depend on the auto industry for a job.

Today the United Auto Workers Union released a statement saying they are working with General Motors on the precautions and measures necessary to protect members and everyone who works in their facilities.

“The UAW feels strongly that no member should be disadvantaged in response to doing the right thing regarding the coronavirus exposure. Our first priority is to ensure the health and welfare of our members. That includes instances of quarantine which are in the best interest of our members, the public and the company operation,” UAW said in a statement.