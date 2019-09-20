GET READY: East Lansing set to flush water mains

If you live within the East Lansing city limits it’s time for the annual flusing of the water mains.

The annual maintenance begins Monday and will continue between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each weekday for approximately two to three weeks.



The work this year will take place primarily in the area west of Abbot Road and north of Wolf Court, Gainsborough Drive and Bessemaur Drive within East Lansing’s city limits.

Bad weather or other unusual conditions may alter the project schedule. Any changes will be posted on the City’s website at www.cityofeastlansing.com/watermainflushing.



When the flushing is taking place in your neighborhood you may experience cloudy or rusty colored water.

Although the discolored water is safe and does not pose a health concern, you’re encouraged to check your water prior to doing laundry or other home projects in which discolored water could be a problem.

Should you see discolored water, you should run cold water through a non-aerated faucet, such as a bathtub or outdoor water spigot, for five to ten minutes until the water becomes clear.

During the flushing it’s a good idea to avoid using hot water before checking the cold water to prevent discolored water from entering their hot water heater.

