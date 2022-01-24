Get ready, tax season begins today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan’s individual income tax filing season began today.

Michiganders can file their 2021 tax year state individual income tax returns online or by mail.

“We are ready to begin processing your state income tax return,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Filing electronically is the easiest and quickest way for Michigan taxpayers to get any refund due. This helps ensure tax returns are accurate and improves tax refund turnaround times.”

All individual income tax returns must be e-filed or postmarked by Monday, April 18, 2022. Both the beginning and end of the individual income tax filing season are the same as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Michigan taxpayers who have questions about their individual income tax returns can use the Treasury eServices platform to find answers.

People who have low incomes, face disabilities, or are over 60-years-old could qualify for free tax help. For information about free tax help, go to irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep or dial 2-1-1.

To learn more about Michigan’s individual income tax or to download forms, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax.