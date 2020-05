IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Dying for a funnel cake? You can get one this weekend.

Vendors will be selling treats when the Ionia Free Fair opens its grounds Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

You’ll stay in your car for the snacks, getting in line for the booth you want, placing an order and then waiting for it to be brought to you. The first booth will have lemonade.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Free Fair.