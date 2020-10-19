Gift of Life Michigan honors TV 6 with Storytelling Award

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nearly 3,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ donation in Michigan.

Organ donors can help save up to eight lives and tissue donors can improve the lives of up to 75 people.

Last year, TV 6 brought you an emotional story about a Michigan man named Ryan LaHaie. He lost his wife and three-and-a-half year old son Reed to a suspected drunk driver in Clinton County in early 2019.

While Ryan was in a coma, Reed’s grandparents made the decision to turn a heartbreaking tragedy into a gift of life.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer and photojournalists David Parks and Blair Nelson told Ryan’s story and this afternoon, Gift of Life Michigan honored TV 6 as a 2020 Gift of Life Champion, with the ‘Donation Storytelling Award.’

For a link to to award-winning, emotional story of Ryan LaHaie and his family, click here.

