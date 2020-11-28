Giving tree in Mason provides essential items for those in need

MASON, Mich (WLNS) — For those in need this year, the city of Mason brought a new meaning to the season of giving.
The inspiration came from a business owner who wants give back to the community and wants to stay anonymous.
Debbie Shattuck, manager at Maple Street Mall said, the woman who came up with this thought it would be the perfect message to give to everyone.
“And so that’s been really, really fun to see. We had an incredible slew of vendors that not only helped with donations, but with the creation of the sign out front and just lots of hands that made it a beautiful project and we’re really, really proud of it.”
This tree is located in downtown Mason.
