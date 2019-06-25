GM refuses to comment on reported demise of Camaro

There are published reports today that General Motors is planning to discontinue the Lansing-built Camaro in 2023.

According to an article in Muscle Cars and Trucks, the giant automaker will shelve the planned seventh-generation Camaro.

This would be the second time that nameplate will have been suspended.

GM spokeman Chris Bonelli responded to the report by saying:

“While we will not engage in speculation, we will remind you of our recently announced updates coming to the Camaro lineup this fall. An all-new LT1 model will provide customers V8 power with the design and affordability of our LT trim. The award-winning SS model will feature a new front fascia from the Camaro Shock concept. All of our updates are customer-driven to improve the car and its driving experience.”

Chris Bonelli – General Motors

Camaro production stopped in 2002 and revived in 2009. The new Camaro was initially a hot-seller.

Sales in 2018 dropped 25 percent from the previous year.

