GM to invest $100 million in Delta Township plant as Acadia returns to Lansing

This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, photo shows the General Motors logo. General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill, Tenn., when it makes a major manufacturing announcement Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

General Motors says it plans to invest $100 million in the Delta Township plant – part of a $2 billion dollar investment in a half dozen plants – five of them in Michigan.

GM made the announcement on line on Tuesday morning.

The company says the investment will help workers build the next generation of the GMC Acadia.

The Delta Township plant used to build the Acadia, but GM moved the car to Tennessee in 2016.

Now it’s coming back.

Delta Township also builds the Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse. Built in 2006, it’s the company’s newest plant in the United States. The Acadia was among the plant’s first products.

“Welcome home, Acadia. We missed you,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, who said he was “extremely proud” to hear about the news.

The Spring Hill, Tennessee plant will build the new Cadillac Lyriq – GM’s first all-electric SUV.

“What a great day this is for the employees, suppliers, investors, and of course the community of Delta Township. I’m so proud to be a part of this win for our district, and as always, to be able to work alongside General Motors to ensure a continued partnership between them and the people of the 71st district,” said State Rep. Angela Witwer, who represents the area, in a press release.

“I am delighted that General Motors continues to make significant investments in its Delta Township plant and the dedicated men and women who work there,” said Congressman Tim Walberg, who represents the area in Congress. “There is no doubt it is an impressive facility that employs some of the best workers in the country. With this strong foundation in place, bringing new investments and production to the Delta Township plant is more encouraging news for the 7th District and state of Michigan.”

Along with Tennessee – which will get the lion’s share of the investment – and Lansing, GM also announced investments in plants in Flint, Romulus, Lake Orion, and Brownstown Township.

