General Motors has announced plans to lay off 369 workers from the Grand River Assembly plant and Lansing Regional Stamping.

The automaker informed city and state officials about the move in a letter dated December 7th.

GM says the layoffs will take place in four phases – starting on or about January 1st, January 29th, February 26th, and March 25th.

The workers affected by the layoffs are all members of UAW Local 652. Almost all of them are classified as “operators” – although the list also includes some toolmakers, millwrights, electricians, and pipefitters.

GM classifies all of the layoffs as “indefinite”.

One of the 11 pages of jobs and job classifications that will face layoffs from the Lansing Grand River plant beginning on January 1, 2024

The move comes less than a month after UAW workers at GM approved a contract by a margin of 55% to 45%. The new contract provides for a 25% wage increase over the next several years as well as increases in top wages and other benefits.

GM had previously announced plans to let 945 people go from its Lake Orion plant starting January 1st, as well.

Stay tuned to 6 News as we reach out to those involved. This story will be updated.