GM working to complete production by Friday amid coronavirus outbreak

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One General Motors plant is temporarily closing sooner than expected. This follows the announcement by the Big 3 automakers on Wednesday that plants will close to protect workers from covid-19.

6 News learned that GM’s largest plant in Flint it set to close Friday and this was confirmed by a GM spokesperson according to our media partners at Mlive.

We’re still waiting to learn what is happening at the plants in Mid-Michigan. A GM spokesperson said this situation is incredibly fluid and evolving for all of the plants across the state.

She add that they are working to complete production by Friday and that they will have more to share moving forward as plans are finalized.

Marissa is upset because she said it seems like GM isn’t taking this all seriously. Her fiancée works at a plant in Lansing.

“I’m worried that he’s gonna have to go back soon than he needs to,” said Marissa. “It’s seems like the big three were going back and forth determining whether it was serious enough and I believe just one case is enough to call it good, like you need to shut down for 15 days.”

When we learn more about what’s happening with GM employees and the temporary closure of the plant, we will be sure to share this information with you on WLNS.com and our 6 News app.