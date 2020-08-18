GO GREEN: Lace up with MSU sneakers dropping August 20

Jackson College leaders say, when it comes to returning to learning, they want to crawl before they walk. As a school that often prioritizes hands-on learning from nursing to trade skills, that can be a little challenging in today's environment. To help, they created a new task force to decide what classes had to be in person, and how to make them safe.

"Which ones could not be replicated in an effective, and proper way virtually? And decide what those were, and reconstruct those spaces so that students could come in small numbers maybe four or two at a time, and have those clinical, and hands on, and those professional trade experiences," said President, and CEO of Jackson College, Dr. Daniel J. Phelan.