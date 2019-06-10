Go In a Prisoner, Leave a Licensed Professional
State Departments Work to Reduce Prison Recidivism
Jackson, Mich (WLNS) - The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs have teamed up to fight recidivism.
In 2016, MDOC opened its first Vocational Village. It's a school where prisoners go five times a week to learn a skills-trade. The partnership with LARA will allow prisoners to get professional licensing while incarcerated, making it easier for them to find employment when they are released.
TyQues Banks is serving a three-year sentence for a drug charge. He is in the building trade program and says it changed his life.
"I don't even want to sell drugs anymore since I been in here. I think carpentry is the way to go, and they make good money."
According to the Bureau of Justice, 68% of people who are released from jail get arrested within three years. Since the Vocational Village opened, only two percent of its people have returned to prison.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Confusion abounds as Trump's July 4 plans remain a mystery
- Lots of surprises but no clear message from Virginia primary
- Ex-slugger David Ortiz had counted on fans to protect him
- 4 riding in non-air-conditioned train car die in Indian heat
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Kalamazoo doctor reused medical device, patients urged to get HIV and hepatitis testing
Bloodborne pathogens can cause disease with few or no symptoms so blood tests are needed to...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detective grilled in day 5 of Simon prelim
A Michigan State Police Detective spent roughly three hours under cross-examination by attorneys...Read More »