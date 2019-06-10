Local News

Go In a Prisoner, Leave a Licensed Professional

State Departments Work to Reduce Prison Recidivism

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 05:52 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 06:15 PM EDT

Jackson, Mich (WLNS) - The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs have teamed up to fight recidivism.

In 2016, MDOC opened its first Vocational Village. It's a school where prisoners go five times a week to learn a skills-trade. The partnership with LARA will allow prisoners to get professional licensing while incarcerated, making it easier for them to find employment when they are released.

TyQues Banks is serving a three-year sentence for a drug charge. He is in the building trade program and says it changed his life.

"I don't even want to sell drugs anymore since I been in here. I think carpentry is the way to go, and they make good money." 

According to the Bureau of Justice, 68% of people who are released from jail get arrested within three years. Since the Vocational Village opened, only two percent of its people have returned to prison.

 

 

