Google program helps Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For 20 years, Google has grown its products and services for it’s users, but on Friday the company focused some of it’s effort and talent in Jackson.

“If you’re a small business owner and you’re not currently working with Google for your marketing, you’re missing the boat,” said Michigan Small Business Development Center Employee Spencer Field.

This was you’re chance to hop aboard. Not just for small businesses, but also job seekers.

“It wasn’t even just the verbiage or the edits that were added to my resume more so it was the, I’ve never had a sit down experience with a Googler before,” said on job seeker.

This was possible thanks to the Grow with Google program which was held at the Jackson District Library.

“So we are here in Michigan, our home state, working to make sure that everybody gets the resources that they need,” said Google Product Marketing Manager Whitney Cox.

To keep up with the rapidly growing digital economy, there were one on one classes and group classes. One of these classes had a special visit from State Representative Tim Walberg.

“To have a team come here to my district, to Jackson, the heartbeat of my district and help businesses all around here and creative people whatever field they’re in, they’re still creative and developing the best competition possible, this is a great opportunity,” Walberg said.

This is an opportunity traveling across the country. The goal is for the Grow with Google program to hit libraries across all 50 states.

“They are the hub for a community,” Cox said. “People go here to learn, to read and we want to make sure communities have resources at their local libraries where they can get help with digital skills training as well.”

The program tour made four stops across the state. including Taylor, Grand Rapids and the last stop was Friday in Jackson.

Field said, “Just a little bit of Silicon Valley to Jackson so that we can help businesses in Michigan maybe end up back in that Silicon Valley one day.”