Google releases ‘Frightgeist,’ a list of this year’s most popular Halloween costumes

happy family mother father and children in costumes and makeup on a celebration of Halloween

Halloween is approaching and that means time is ticking to find or make a costume.

Google is releasing Frightgeist, a look at this year’s most popular costumes, both across the U.S. and in your local area.

Included in the top 10 costumes are: “witch” and “clown,” in addition to pop culture-inspired picks like “IT” and “Spider-Man.” See the full list at frightgeist.withgoogle.com (the site will go live when the embargo lifts) and below.

The list includes trending costume ideas for couples, groups, pets, and babies, as well as some insights that are specific to 2019. The biggest breakout costume search of this year is Forky from ‘Toy Story 4.’

Once you’ve decided on a costume, you can use Google Shopping to find it in stock online or at a store near you.

Most-searched Halloween costumes in the U.S. (in September 2019)

IT Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Descendants Clown Fortnite Chucky 1980s Unicorn

Most searched costumes for couples

Lilo and Stitch Bonnie and Clyde Cosmo and Wanda Adam and Eve Cheech and Chong Mario and Luigi Chucky and Tiffany Sonny and Cher Rick and Morty Phineas and Ferb

Most-searched “good-for-groups” costume searches

Descendants Fortnite Stranger Things 1980s Toy Story Power Rangers Star Wars The Wizard of Oz Minecraft The Powerpuff Girls

Most-searched pet costumes

Chucky dog costume Ewok dog costume Spider dog costume Pennywise dog costume Dinosaur dog costume UPS dog costume Demogorgon dog costume Shark dog costume Batman dog costume Ghost dog costume

Currently trending costumes for babies

Banana Dalmatian Grinch Pennywise Stay Puft Starbucks Concha Pumpkin Deer

Olaf