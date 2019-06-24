GOP headquarters vandalized with anti-ICE graffiti in Lansing

Lansing police are investigating after the Michigan republican party’s headquarters was vandalized. “F— Ice” was written on the side of the building.

Officials with the party said it happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The graffiti was anti-immigration and customs enforcement. Party spokesman Tony Zammit said there were surveillance cameras, but they didn’t get a good look at the person responsible.

Zammit said they believe the person who vandalized the building targeted former ICE agent and current Michigan GOP chairwoman Laura Cox.

This is the second time GOP headquarters has been vandalized. The first one happened this past October.