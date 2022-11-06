Fettuccine the snake chills out on 6 News reporter Taylor Morris’ hand at the Lansing Reptile and Animal Extravaganza.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Colorful bearded dragons, snakes, worms and a variety of other vermin are on display once a month at the Lansing Reptile and Animal Extravaganza.

The event happens on the first Sunday of every month. Local vendors come to teach people about their passion for different species.

If you are looking for a new friend, many are up for adoption.

“A lot of our vendors are great at educating people about different species, and just able to give people an experience that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to find,” said Natalie Boyer with the U.S. Association of Reptile Keepers.

Kristen Richards with Capital City Critters said she enjoys educating kids who come out to see the animals.

“I like to expose them to reptiles early. A lot of parents already have fears, kids have no fear,” said Richards. “We like to let them get hands-on, learn a little bit, get more comfortable so that they’ll realize what a really great hobby it is.”

Not only is it a time to educate children, but even adults have the opportunity to learn a thing or two.

The U.S. Association of Reptile Keepers, a science, education, and conservation-based advocacy organization for the responsible private ownership of reptiles and amphibians, was also at the extravaganza.

“If people don’t understand or like reptiles that are often villainized and described as creepy crawlies, slimy, gross,” continued Boyer. “Then we’re not going to want to protect them and reptile conservation is definitely something that is not done as much.”

Miss out on the scaly spectacular? The next Reptile and Animal Extravaganza is scheduled for Dec. 4.