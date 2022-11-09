EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you recognize this trailer?

According to the Eaton Rapids Police Department, on Nov. 1, they received a complaint regarding theft of the trailer below.

Courtesy: Eaton Rapids Police Department’s Facebook page

The silver or gray Discovery Endeavor has a dual axel with the Michigan license plate MI/D733269.

Courtesy: Eaton Rapids Police Department’s Facebook page

Additionally, the trailer is missing both fenders.

Police said video showed what appears to be a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban pulling the trailer.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact Officer Craig Briscoe at 517-237-3780, or cbriscoe@cityofeatonrapids.com.