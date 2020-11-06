Gov. Whitmer asking legislature to impose statewide mask-wearing law

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now urging the Michigan legislature to impose a statewide mask-wearing law to fight the virus.

The governor is asking the two Republican leaders, one of whom she has called a non-masker, to help pass a bipartisan mandatory mask law that she thinks would result in more mask usage.

“I do believe that a bipartisan embracing of masking up would significantly improve compliance. I think that the politics of masks has gotten in the way of us really all stepping up to this challenge.”

She’s wanting the measure to require masks indoors and in crowded outdoor areas.

The governor says the seven day average for deaths is at 19, twice what it was at the beginning of September. She adds that current models show that at the rate we are going, we could be seeing up to 100 deaths per day by the end of December