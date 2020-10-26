Gov. Whitmer campaigns for Biden, Harris in W. MI

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — With just eight days before Election Day, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hit the road to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In what was billed as a bus tour, the governor along with a number of other Democratic candidates and office holders were at Teamsters Local 406 in Wyoming Monday morning.

The overall message was everyday is Election Day between now and Nov. 3. Whitmer urged her fellow Democrats to take nothing for granted.

“I think that there is a lot of reason to feel optimistic, however, (the Biden campaign) takes Michigan very seriously. Joe Biden loves this state, he has spent a lot of time in Michigan. Kamala Harris was here yesterday. We anticipate having a robust presence all the way to Election Day because they know how important Michigan is,” Whitmer told News 8.

“While the polls look good, no one is going to rest until this election is fully over and that is why we are going to work so hard up until the close of polls on Election Day.”

Recent polls show Biden is holding on to a lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan, which is considered a key battleground in the election.

Trump will be in Lansing on Tuesday for a rally, and Vice President Mike Pence will be in Flint on Wednesday.