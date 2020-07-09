Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to wear a mask

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is updating the state’s response to COVID-19 and sharing what Michiganders can do to help slow the spread of the virus.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun is the Chief Medical Executive with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. She said, “So right now, the data is not looking so good.”

Khaldun said the COVID-19 cases are the highest recorded in the state since May. “We are also seeing increases in cases because there is a true spread of the disease,” Khaldun said.

The governor shared what Michiganders can do to stop the numbers from rising. Gov. Whitmer said, “We’ve got to all work together to protect one another and that means wearing a mask.”

The governor is looking into enhanced penalties for people not wearing masks in enclosed spaces.

Gov. Whitmer said, “We do have the ability for a misdemeanor and a fine, but right now we are determining what is gonna be most helpful to encourage compliance.”

Ultimately, the governor said this is not her goal. She said Michiganders are smart, tough, and it’s possible to enforce this law politely.

Gov. Whitmer said, “Also, forcefully because it’s on all of us, if we’re gonna get our kids back in school in eight weeks, we’ve got to at least stay in phase 4 if not move into phase 5 and the trajectory we’re on, it’s very much in question.”

If you are against wearing a mask, Gov. Whitmer has this suggestion.

She said, “Make a mask. make a mask with a political statement saying I hate masks if you want, but just wear it. That’s all I ask.”