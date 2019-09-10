Gov. Whitmer orders flags lowered on 9/11

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered that all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on September 11.

The flags are being lowered to remember the people who died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“We will never forget the thousands of Americans who lost their lives, including the first responders who put their lives on the line to save thousands more,” Whitmer said.

The State of Michigan honors Patriot Day by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Gov. Whitmer and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will take part in an event marking September 11 at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Wentworth Park in Lansing.

The park is located at Grand Avenue and Michigan Avenue in downtown Lansing.