Gov. Whitmer orders flags lowered to honor fallen soldier

LANSING —

Michigan flags will be lowered to half-staff Tuesday Oct. 8 to honor the service for Army Staff Sgt. Kelly Richards.

“Staff Sgt. Richards embodied everything that makes our state so great, and his passing is a tremendous loss,” Whitmer said in a press release. “He was a leader through and through who maintained a commitment to bettering himself and his team to make sure that they were prepared at all times. We are grateful for his service, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

About Richards:

Staff Sgt. Richards resided in Grayling, MI and served as a health care specialist with the third Armored Bridgade Combat Team, 4th Infantry at Fort Carson in Colorado.

Staff Sgt. Richards was deployed to the Middle East under Operation Spartan Shield.

He passed away on Wednesday Sept. 25 at 32 years old as he was competing for an expert field medical badge at Camp Casey in Seoul, South Korea.

Staff Sgt. Richards was born in Petoskey and raised in Boyne City and Grayling.

He joined the army after graduating from Grayling High School in 2005.

He spent his leisure time outdoors, riding his motorcycle, mountain biking, scuba diving, surfing and riding roller coasters.

Staff Sgt. Richards is survived by his wife, Rachel, mother and stepfather, Michelle and Andrew, father and stepmother, Todd and Judy and nine siblings.

The flags will return to full-staff on Wednesday Oct. 9.