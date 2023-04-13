EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer was joined by gun violence prevention advocates, lawmakers and students to sign a new package of gun bills into law on Thursday.

These new laws come exactly two months after the deadly shooting on Michigan State’s campus where three students were killed and five more were injured.

The new legislation will require universal background checks, safe storage rules, and commonsense laws, according to Whitmer’s office.

It was a packed house for the bill signing, with the stage crowded with a large group of people and several rows of seating filled.

As Whitmer and the other speakers walked into the building, they were greeted with loud cheers and a round of applause.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist was the first one to speak, and began by asking for a moment of silence to recognize those who lost their lives in the MSU shooting. Gilchrist also thanked Democrats in the state legislature for getting these bills passed.

“It’s a new day y’all,” Gilchrist said.

State Senator Rosemary Bayer, State Representative Ranjeev Puri, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Rick Fuller, and advocates from Moms Demand Action, Michigan Moms Demand Action, and the president of ASMSU were also in attendance.