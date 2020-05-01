Gov. Whitmer takes COVID-19 questions in virtual town hall

FLINT, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a virtual town hall Thursday to answer citizens’ questions on the state’s response to coronavirus.
In the one-hour program produced by Flint television stations, the governor addressed whether she is considering regional reopening of the economy, when dine-in restaurants will reopen, the state’s unemployment system, why masks should be worn in public and why she doesn’t wear them when she holds press conferences, and the accusations that she is overstepping her powers in her response to the virus, among other things.
As of Thursday, there were 41,379 confirmed cases and 3,789 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.