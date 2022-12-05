LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to join Pfizer and other leaders from the state to announce a major expansion for the company.

According to a press release from Whitmer’s office, the investment will expand Pfizer’s capacity to make more potentially lifesaving vaccines and treatments in Kalamazoo.

Also joining Whitmer will be Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, David Breen of Pfizer, local state Senators, Representatives, and other elected officials

The announcement is expected to be made at a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday in Lansing.

