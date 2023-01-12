The three plan on introducing bills that are intended to lower costs for Michiganders amidst current inflation rates and more.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was joined by two Democrat legislative leaders and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist to showcase bills that aim to lower costs for Michiganders.

Senate Majority leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate introduced bills that would repeal the retirement tax and give the Working Families Tax Credit a boost, according to a release.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist was the first to speak noting that the main challenge for Michiganders is how expensive things are.

“We have a responsibility to provide relief from rising costs, and to help the people of the State of Michigan keep the money that they earn in their pockets where it belongs,” said Gilchrist.

Brinks remarked on how the bills aim to help young people, seniors, workers, the LGBTQ community and relief for everyone.

Joe Tate noted that increased costs hit those with a fixed income the hardest.

“The state should not rely on retirees to near the cost of government,” said Tate.

Governor Whitmer was the last to speak Thursday and got straight to the numbers.

“Rolling back the retirement tax saves half a million households an average of $1,000 a year,” said Whitmer.

The meeting took place as Democrats have total control of the state legislature for the first time in 38 years.