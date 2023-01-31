LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer met with other state leaders on Tuesday to sign a bill designed to lower costs for families in Michigan.

The recently passed legislation that Whitmer signed will invest in affordable housing, community revitalization, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs.

According to the governor’s office, the bill will also address proposals that Whitmer discussed in her 2023 State of the State address. That includes things like removing barriers for workers with access to child care, transportation, and other tools that are crucial to building a career.

Whitmer was joined by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, who all spoke at the event as well.

