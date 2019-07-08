Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs bill to give low-interest rate loans to Farmers

“This should have a crop of soybeans growing out here that would probably be up to roughly shin high,” says Duane Smuts as he looks out at 150 acres of bare land.

This is the third wettest year in Michigan history. The extreme weather conditions forced farmers to hold off planting their crops, and now many will not be able to harvest as much as they normally do.

Michigan is 40 million bushels of corn short, and according to MLIVE only 60% of soybean crops are planted compared to the five year average of 92%.

“We as Farmers, we’re do-er’s. We don’t ask for a lot and, this has been challenging.”

Duane Smuts owns Smuts Farms in Charlotte. Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited his farm and spoke to him and other farmers who are struggling this season. There, she signed Bill 4232 which will provide low-interest loan rates to farmers.

Smut’s said, like farmers insurance, this will not make up for all of his losses, but it helps.