Governor warns against big family gatherings

The holidays are right around the corner, but with COVID-19 surging across the state, officials are warning against family gatherings.

As Capitol Correspondent, Tim Skubick reports, the governor is talking with Republicans about a possible mask mandate.

The Governor is doubling down on trying to convince you to wear your mask. It’s an either-or proposition, according to the state’s chief medical officer, who warns if you don’t, the virus deaths will increase.

“Our seven day average for deaths is at 19, twice what it was at the beginning of September. We have models that estimate that, at the rate we are going, if we don’t do anything else, if we don’t change our behaviors, we could be seeing up to 100 deaths per day by the end of December.”

The governor is asking the two Republican leaders, one of whom she has called a non-masker, to cough up a bipartisan mandatory mask law that she thinks would result in more mask usage.

“I do believe that a bipartisan embracing of masking up would significantly improve compliance. I think that the politics of masks has gotten in the way of us really all stepping up to this challenge.”

On another front, the first family will scrub its traditional turkey day family gathering and the governor advises you to do the same.

“It should not take an order. We may have to take actions to heighten awareness about that, but the fact of the matter is, none of us want to pull our family together and have it be a deadly outcome for someone in our extended family.”

On another front, for the first time here, the governor has confirmed that her public health director can issue orders that the state supreme court said the governor could not issue.

“The director of health and human services has a lot of powers under epidemic orders these were not impacted at all by the supreme court ruling, which has created a lot of confusion,” Whitmer said.

Having said that the governor is not talking about another stay-at-home order, or shutting down regions of the state.

“We are continuing to monitor and pay close attention to the numbers but at this juncture, we are not announcing change and the department of health and human services isn’t announcing anything today, but we’re very concerned about what is happening,” Whitmer said.