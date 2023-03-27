LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “That woman from Michigan” spent Sunday morning in the national spotlight as she appeared on the popular CBS Sunday Morning program.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke to CBS about a myriad of topics, from COVID to the foiled plot to kidnap her.

First, she spoke about gun control and the need for gun safety laws after the mass shooting at Michigan State University where a gunman took three lives and injured five more, just a few miles from the Governor’s office.

Whitmer also discussed other legislative priorities, such as COVID-19, LGBTQIA+ rights, unions and more.

In addition, she touched on her personal experiences as governor and the threats she and her family have received over the years. Not just kidnapping threats, but threats to her husband’s dental practice as well.

Of course, no national interview of Governor Whitmer would be complete without the origin story of her nickname, “Big Gretch.’

You can watch her full segment by clicking here.