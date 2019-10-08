Governor Whitmer Joins Complete College America

LANSING — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan’s membership in Complete College America, an organization aimed at increasing college completion rates and ensuring everyone has a path to postsecondary education.

“Every Michigander deserves a path to a good-paying job that they can support themselves and their families on,” Whitmer said in a press release.

“That’s why one of my first actions as governor was to announce a statewide goal of reaching 60 percent of Michiganders with a postsecondary degree or certificate by 2030,” she said.

During her State of the State address, Governor Whitmer announced a statewide goal of reaching 60 percent of Michigan residents with a postsecondary credential by 2030. The governor also announced plans for two financial aid programs to help Michigan reach those goals:

will ensure every high school graduate has a tuition-free pathway to a community college education, and ensure that a four-year degree is much more affordable for low- and middle income families. The Michigan Reconnect program will provide free skills training programs to working-aged adults at community colleges to fill the more than 100,000 jobs currently in demand from Michigan businesses.

Currently, Michigan community college and university completion rates are average compared to other states.

At the community college level, about one in three students complete a credential or transfer to a four-year institution within three years.

Completion rates are higher at four-year institutions where more than 70 percent of students earn a bachelor’s degree in six years.