LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At 11:10 a.m. this morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join local elected officials and economic leaders to highlight her fiscal year 2023 budget.

The governor is expected to discuss how she believes her budget builds up Michigan’s economy.

Last week, the governor put forward a budget that cuts taxes for working families and seniors.

That budget also put forth investments in the economy, education, infrastructure, health care and public safety.

Whitmer will be joined by Tim Daman, President & CEO of Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, and Dr. Steve Robinson, President at Lansing Community College.