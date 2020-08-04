Grand Ledge and Haslett students will be learning online this Fall.

The Grand Ledge Board of Education and Haslett Public School Board both voted to hold classes online this Fall.
Grand Ledge and Haslett both decided in separate votes that were both 6 to 1 to hold classes remotely. The voting took place late in the evening on Monday.
The Grand Ledge School District was considering two options, in-person instruction while following strict CDC guidelines or 100% online learning. Both options included extracurricular activities.
The Haslett Public School Board sent out surveys to parents asking them to choose between face to face learning, online instruction, or a combination of both.