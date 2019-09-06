Grand Ledge elementary school lead repairs meet health requirements

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – After finding lead in faucets tested at a Grand Ledge elementary in late August, the health department found “water samples after the repair have met the requirements.”

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department sent Grand Ledge Public Schools a letter stating they “have no objection to the water supply at Willow Ridge Elementary again being used to serve students and staff.” Bottled water will no longer be provided for students and staff now that the Willow Ridge water is clean and safe again.

After finding elevated levels of lead in 20 percent of samples in late August, the maintenance team replaced all faucets and shut-off valves at Willow Ridge Elementary. Grand Ledge Public Schools latest round of 24 tests met the requirements of the Barry-Eaton District Health Department.

