GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Travis Schellhammer is out as the Grand Ledge High School boys basketball coach after getting his third operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense.

Eaton County official Ashley McGilvra confirmed with 6 News that Schellhammer was charged on Monday with OWI.

In addition, he was charged for failing to stop at an accident after he allegedly hit another car and drove away.

The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 4, McGilvra said.

According to his bio, Schellhammer has been in Grand Ledge for 15 years and is entering his 4th year as varsity head coach.

When reached for comment, the district confirmed Schellhammer is no longer leading the program.

“Coach Schellhammer is no longer the basketball coach at Grand Ledge Public Schools. Freshman head coach Luke Charter has been named the interim varsity head coach for the remainder of the season,” the Grand Ledge School District said.