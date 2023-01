UPDATE: Police say the missing woman has been found safe.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Grand Ledge Police Department is looking for a missing woman who is possibly in a field.

Police believe 76-year-old Brandy O’Brien may be in a yellow two-door Jeep Wrangler somewhere in a field in Grand Ledge.

She is a missing person and if you see any signs of her or her car you’re asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.