Woodard, 26, has been missing since 10 p.m. Thursday.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen Lora Woodard?

The 26-year-old left her home at around 10 p.m. Thursday, near the 500 block of Spring Street in Grand Ledge.

According to officials, surveillance video showed a silver van near the area that was last seen heading south toward Saginaw Highway.

Police said that Woodard has the mentality of a “7-9-year-old.”

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Grand Ledge Police Department at 517-627-2115.