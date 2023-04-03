Grand Ledge police looking for 26-year-old woman with learning disability

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Grand Ledge Police Department says its still looking for 26-year-old Lora Woodard, who has been missing since Thursday, March 30.

Officials say a silver van was heading south on Jenne Street around 10:11 p.m. that evening and Woodard may have been speaking with a man from Indiana.

Previously, police said a silver van near that area was seen heading south toward Saginaw Highway.

Police said she has a learning disability that puts her in a 7-9 year old mentality.

If you see Woodard or have any information you are asked to call 9-1-1 with information.