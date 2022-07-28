GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Marcus Davenport has unexpectedly resigned, according to the district.

He has told the Grand Ledge Board of Education he plans to resign from his position, effective Aug. 5, because of an ‘unexpected and serious’ health issue, the district said.

Davenport has also asked the board to waive the 90-day resignation notice so he can focus on addressing his health issues.

“From his very first day at our district just over a year ago, Dr. Davenport has approached his work with an unmatched focus and sense of urgency,” said Jon Shiflett, president of the board of education. “The nature of his health challenges now requires that he and his family take that same approach on a personal level so that he can make a full recovery.”

The board will hold a special meeting on Aug. 5 at a to-be-announced time to discuss Davenport’s sudden resignation.

According to the district, the board will consider making current Assistant Superintendent Bill Barnes the acting superintendent.

“Barnes is a longtime district employee with ‘extensive knowledge of district operations,” the district said.