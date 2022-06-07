GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents at a senior living center in Grand Ledge recently welcomed some ducklings, and the pictures are truly adorable.

Independence Village of Grand Ledge residents waited in anticipation for the hatching of the three new baby ducks, even setting up a countdown calendar for their hatch date.

The residents voted to name the ducklings Quack Quack, Ebenezer and George.

After enjoying a few weeks of duck races and cuddles, the babies found a home at a farm belonging to a resident’s granddaughter.

Independence Village of Grand Ledge is an assisted living home that offers an “in-between” service for those that would benefit from independent living and assistance.