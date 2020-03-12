GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Grand Ledge Chamber has decided to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for this Saturday.
“There is no intention on our part to overreact to the Coronavirus/COVID-19,” the chamber said in an announcement on Facebook.
Adding, “our goal at the chamber is to make Grand Ledge a great place to live and do business and that includes doing the best to protect citizens and respect several corporate policies.”
Grand Ledge St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled
