Grand Ledge St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled

Credit: Grand Ledge Chamber Facebook Page

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Grand Ledge Chamber has decided to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for this Saturday.

“There is no intention on our part to overreact to the Coronavirus/COVID-19,” the chamber said in an announcement on Facebook.

Adding, “our goal at the chamber is to make Grand Ledge a great place to live and do business and that includes doing the best to protect citizens and respect several corporate policies.”

