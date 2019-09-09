Grand opening of Lansing non-profit to support people with autism

TRENTON, Mich. (WLNS) - A contaminated property will be redeveloped as an entertainment venue after being awarded a quarter-million dollar grant.

The city of Trenton was awarded a $250,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to update and safely reuse the former Trenton Lanes.

The brownfield grant will be used to remove contaminated soil and install barriers and a ventilation system to prevent exposure to harmful vapors at the former site of a gas station.

The building will be used as an entertainment center with a restaurant and bar, arcade-style video games, golf simulators, and bicycle rentals. The venue will also include a removable roller rink that can be converted into a large space for games. The $750,000 planned redevelopment hopes to create more than 30 new jobs.