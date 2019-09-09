Grand opening of Lansing non-profit to support people with autism

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A local non-profit that supports people who have autism had a grand opening today

A new office for the Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation is now up and running. The dedication ceremony was held at the Beekman Center.

Officials say the new space will promote the foundation’s work to create and find opportunities for people with autism.

