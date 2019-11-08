Grand Rapids man’s $1 million donation to help hospice family caregivers

Lawrence D. Bos Sr. (left) stands next to Hospice of Michigan CEO Bob Cahill (Courtesy: Hospice of Michigan)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A Grand Rapids man has donated $1 million to help support family caregivers.

Lawrence D. Bos Sr. recently made the donation to establish the Delores Bos Family Caregiver Support Fund, according to our media partners at MLive.

Delores and Lawrence Bos were married 64 years before her death in 2018. Delores Bos was described as a “loyal donor who was committed to helping others through life’s challenges.”

The new fund will help Hospice of Michigan provide essential resources to family caregivers in hospice situations. Among the possibilities are helping caregivers who may be struggling to pay for items such as heating and cooling repairs, cell phones, meals and small utility bills.

Lawrence is a founding member of the Hospice of Michigan Foundation Board and is a past chair of the Hospice board of trustees. Delores was instrumental in creating the “Crystal Rose” symbol for Hospice of Michigan.