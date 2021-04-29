Grand Rapids woman wins $5.75 million lottery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman has won $5.75 million in the Michigan lottery.

Kristen Kaminski, 48, bought a $2 Lucky For Life ticket “out of the blue” one day, the Michigan Lottery said in a Thursday release.

“I played Lucky For Life when it first came out, but hadn’t played much since,” Kaminski said in the release.

While checking her email in the middle of the night, she received an unexpected message: She’d won $1,000 per day for life.

“I woke my husband up, and he thought I was dreaming,” Kaminski said. “All he could say was: ‘That’s nice dear.’ and then he rolled over. I finally got him up and able to look at my phone and he was just as stunned as I was!”

Kaminski had matched the five white balls and the lucky ball drawn on March 11, with the numbers 15-19-28-30-48, and the lucky ball of 05.

She opted to receive a one-time payment of around $5.75 million, instead of $365,000 per year. She plans on paying off bills and saving the rest.

“We’ve got some things to pay off, like our house, and we want to set up college funds for our kids,” Kaminski said. “Other than that, my new hobby will be not spending this money so it’s there for us when we retire.”