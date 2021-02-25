Granholm confirmed as Biden’s energy secretary

Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich., testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Energy, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

UNDATED (WOOD) — Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm has been confirmed as the new U.S. secretary of energy.

The U.S. Senate approved her nomination Thursday in a 64-35 vote.

Granholm will be key in implementing President Joe Biden’s green energy initiatives, part of which will involve working with the Detroit-based automotive giants. She’s also expected to be a strong proponent of building jobs in green energy, like building windmills and solar panels.

Most of the opposition to her confirmation has come from senators whose states rely heavily on fossil fuels. Those senators have already expressed concerns about executive orders from Biden banning oil, gas and coal production on federal lands, putting a stop to the Keystone Pipeline and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.

She was Michigan’s governor for two terms from 2003 to 2011. During that time, she championed a program to add more renewable options to Michigan’s energy portfolio and an education program to move automotive workers who had lost their jobs during the recession into new jobs.