LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing-based child advocacy agency will be able to grow its volunteers to help support children in Ingham County who are under court jurisdiction due to abuse and neglect.

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Kids, or CASA, gives children access to highly trained advocates in the court system.

CASA recently received a $25,000 grant from Jackson National Life Insurance Company’s biannual grant program.

Jackson is thrilled to back the efforts of CASA for Kids and all of our other grant recipients. As a purpose-driven company, we are dedicated to enriching our communities by supporting programs that strengthen families and create economic opportunities. Our grant partnerships are just one way we express our commitment to improving the communities where we live and work.” Danielle Robinson, assistant vice president of corporate philanthropy

The assistance is much needed, as the number of Ingham County judges who requested CASA support tripled in 2021.