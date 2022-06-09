LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing-based child advocacy agency will be able to grow its volunteers to help support children in Ingham County who are under court jurisdiction due to abuse and neglect.
Court Appointed Special Advocates for Kids, or CASA, gives children access to highly trained advocates in the court system.
CASA recently received a $25,000 grant from Jackson National Life Insurance Company’s biannual grant program.
Jackson is thrilled to back the efforts of CASA for Kids and all of our other grant recipients. As a purpose-driven company, we are dedicated to enriching our communities by supporting programs that strengthen families and create economic opportunities. Our grant partnerships are just one way we express our commitment to improving the communities where we live and work.”Danielle Robinson, assistant vice president of corporate philanthropy
The assistance is much needed, as the number of Ingham County judges who requested CASA support tripled in 2021.
CASA is committed to advocating for every child we can, regardless of their race, background, or identity. To accomplish this, we need community volunteers from diverse backgrounds to undergo trauma-informed, culturally competent advocacy training. Because of Jackson’s Biannual Grant Program, CASA will be able to fund a designated highly trained staff position to focus on intentional recruiting and training within our community. As an agency, we are deeply grateful for Jackson’s commitment to our community and for the grant funding that will allow us to better advocate for more children in the coming year!”
Rachel Swedburg, Executive Director, CASA for Kids Inc.