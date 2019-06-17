Grants given to fight opioid crisis

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is making strides to put an end to the opioid epidemic. She said the number of opioid related overdose deaths in Michigan each year has more than tripled since 2011.

Monday afternoon in Detroit, Whitmer announced the plan to reduce the number of opioid overdoses and deaths across the state. It all starts with the collaboration between the Michigan Opioid Partnership and more than a million dollars in grant money and the benefit of this could be seen right here in mid-Michigan.

“Our goal is to implement medication assistant treatment programs in hospitals, emergency rooms and jails to get more people on tract to recovery,” Whitmer said.

It will take efforts from the state and nonprofits to defeat the opioid crisis, “Through prevention, treatment, harm reduction and sustained recovery formed by the best practices,” said Whitmer.

That’s why two hospitals and Wayne State University are getting a combined total of more than $1.3 million in grants.

Wayne State University Dean of Social Work Sheryl Kubiak said, “We’re working with the jails to help them be able to treat people while they’re incarcerated and help those individuals get treatment in the community.”

They’re now deciding which jails to work in.

We asked Kubiak is this included the Eaton, Ingham or any of the mid-Michigan areas.

Kubiak said, “Yes it will. It will include at least one of those sites”

Chief Deputy Director for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said, “Michigan is going to be a place where we don’t punish you for having a disease. We will create opportunities for you to get the treatment that you need.”

Later this year, more grants will be announced.

“If we’re really going to tackle the epidemic and get more Michiganders on a path to recovery it has to be all hands on deck,” Whitmer said.