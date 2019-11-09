Great Storm of 1913 revisited: 258 killed, ships lost

(WOOD) — Exactly 116 years ago, a Great Storm hit the Great Lakes, causing the worst inland maritime disaster of its kind in the U.S.

The National Weather Service says the Great Storm of 1913 was actually two winter storms that pummeled the region between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10 of that year, killing approximately 258 people, sinking at least a dozen ships and grounding at least 30 other vessels.

A copy of the Nov. 14, 1913 edition of the Grand Rapids Herald details the Great Storm of 1913, which killed approximately 258 people and sank a dozen ships on the Great Lakes. (Grand Rapids Public Library History and Special Collections Department)

A copy of the front page of the Nov. 11, 1913 edition of The Grand Rapids Herald details the first losses from the Great Storm of 1913. (Grand Rapids Public Library History and Special Collections Department)

A copy of the front page of the Nov. 12, 1913 edition of The Grand Rapids Herald details more losses from the Great Storm of 1913. (Grand Rapids Public Library History and Special Collections Department)

A copy of the continuation of a Nov. 12, 1913 story in The Grand Rapids Herald details more losses from the Great Storm of 1913. (Grand Rapids Public Library History and Special Collections Department)

A copy of the front page of the Nov. 13, 1913 edition of The Grand Rapids Herald details more losses from the Great Storm of 1913. (Grand Rapids Public Library History and Special Collections Department)

A copy of the continuation of a Nov. 13, 1913 story in The Grand Rapids Herald details more losses from the Great Storm of 1913. (Grand Rapids Public Library History and Special Collections Department)

It remains the largest inland maritime disaster in the nation in terms of ship losses. Lake Michigan swallowed one ship during the storm — a steamer named the Plymouth, which was lost near Green Bay, Wisconsin. Seven people died.

An undated courtesy photo shows the Plymouth, which sank in Lake Michigan during the Great Storm of 1913. Seven people aboard died. (Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary)

But Lake Huron was the setting for the deadliest four hours in Great Lakes history, according to the NWS. According to an NWS simulation, wind gusts there exceeded 80 mph and waves reached as high as 28 feet about every 3 minutes beginning around 8 p.m. on Nov. 9, 1913.

An image shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the bell to the Regina, which was recovered from the shipwreck after the Great Storm of 1913.

Of the 12 larger ships that wrecked during the storm, eight were on Lake Huron and those claimed 187 lives.

The NWS says two ships were also lost on Lake Superior and another wrecked on Lake Erie.

The Leafield was carrying steel railroad rails and equipment from Sault Ste. Marie to Port Arthur when the storm grounded the ship on Angus Island. A massive wave pulled the ship free of the rocks and into Lake Superior where it foundered with Capt. Charles and 17 crew members aboard, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (Thunder Bay National Maritime Sanctuary)

After a loading delay caused by iron ore freezing inside hopper cars, the Henry B. Smith left the dock in Marquette on Nov. 9. NOAA says as the ship backed out, wintesses watched on shore as crew members frantically tried to close the ship’s hatches amid gale winds and massive waves. Instead of heading for Sault St. Marie, the Smith “headed north into Lake Superior and oblivion,” according to NOAA. Capt. James L. Owen and 25 crew members were lost. The wreck was discovered in 2013 off Marquette. (Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary)

The Argus was carrying coal across Lake Huron when the waves took it down a little more than 13 miles north of Point Aux Barques. All 24 crew members aboard died. The wreck was discovered by a diver in 1972. (Bowling Green State University Historical Collections of the Great Lakes)

The James Carruthers was carrying 375,000 bushels of wheat to Ontario when the Great Storm took it down a few hours after it entered Lake Huron. Capt. William H. Wright and his crew of 21 sailors perished. While several bodies of the crew later washed ashore dressed in life jackets and heavy coats, the shipwreck has not yet been found. (Thunder Bay National Maritime Sanctuary)

The Hydrus was carrying iron ore through the Sault Ste. Marie locks right behind the James Carruthers when the brunt of the storm hit it in Lake Huron. The ship foundered and sank with Capt. John H. Lowe and 27 others on board. The shipwreck hasn’t been found. (Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary)

The John A. McGean was carrying a load of coal from Lake Erie to Lake Superior when it fell apart in Lake Huron during the storm. Capt. Chauncey R. Ney and 23 crew members died. The shipwreck was discovered in 1985. (Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary)

The Charles S. Price was also hauling coal when it disappeared during the storm on Lake Huron. The capsized ship was coated in ice the day after the storm and remains upside-down on the lake floor. Capt. William A. Black and 27 crew members died. (Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary)

The steel freighter Regina was on Lake Huron when it hit a shoal. Its crew anchored the ship, but it capsized and shank shortly thereafter, killing Capt. Edward H. McConkey and 19 crew members. (Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary)

The Isaac M. Scott was carrying coal from Cleveland to Milwaukee when it disappeared during the storm with 28 people aboard. The ship was last seen Nov. 9, 1913 off Tawas, Michigan. The inverted shipwreck was discovered northeast of Thunder Bay Island. (Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary)

The Wexford was carrying 96,000 bushels of wheat from Lake Superior into Lake Huron when the storm took it down just short of Goderich. Capt. Bruce Cameron and 20 crew members died. The wreck was discovered intact and upright on Aug. 25, 2000. (Thunder Ban National Maritime Sanctuary)

En route to Escanaba for a load of iron ore, the Louisiana encountered the storm on Nov. 8. The storm was too much for the ship’s anchors, causing it to run aground. A fire aboard forced the crew to evacuate the Louisiana, which is now a popular shipwreck for divers near Washington Island in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary)

THE ‘METEOROLOGICAL BOMB’

An image taken underwater shows the propeller of the Isaac M. Scott. (Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary)

The NWS says the only records of the storm are accounts by survivors, who reported sustained winds of up to 70 mph with gusts as high as 90 mph. On the water, waves climbed to as high as 35 feet, survivors said.

But models created by the NWS suggest the Great Storm of 1913 was really two storms, starting with the “pre-storm” that pummeled Lakes Superior and Michigan on Nov. 7 and 8, fed by unseasonably warm conditions.

>>PDF: NWS findings on Great Storm of 1913

A photo shared in a National Weather Service report shows the snow that fell on Cleveland during the Great Storm of 1913. (NWS)

The NWS says that storm set up “unusual atmospheric phasing” to the north, which collided with a storm from the southeast, creating a “meteorological bomb.”

Storm Team 8 says a “meteorological bomb” happens when a storm system rapidly intensifies and drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. When these two storms merged, the “pre-storm” dropped 31 millibars in 24 hours, creating the strongest and deadliest phase of the Great Storm of 1913, called the “White Hurricane.”

From Nov. 9 through Nov. 11, 1913, the storm hit the eastern Great Lakes region with hurricane-force winds, whiteout conditions, freezing spray and massive waves.

In Cleveland, Ohio, the system dumped nearly two feet of snow in two days, bringing the city to a standstill and leading to dayslong outages.

A photo shared in a National Weather Service report shows the snow that fell on Cleveland during the Great Storm of 1913. (NWS)

The NWS says Lake Michigan endured 13 hours of hurricane force winds during the Great Storm — outdone only by Lake Erie (16 hours) and Lake Superior (20 hours). Lake Huron was hit by hurricane force winds for 10 hours, according to the weather service’s model.

COULD IT HAPPEN AGAIN?

While the National Weather Service said the conditions that led to the Great Storm of 1913 were unusual, there isn’t any physical reason it couldn’t happen again, according to Storm Team 8.

However, Storm Team 8 says the impact would likely be much less severe now, thanks to advancements in weather forecasting technology and quicker communication.

In 1913, what was then known as the Weather Bureau had to rely on the telegraph to warn hundreds of stations along the Great Lakes’ shores about gales. The NWS says the stations would post flags and lanterns to warn sailors of the impending storms typically 12 to 24 hours before they hit. However, those aboard a ship already on the water had no way of knowing what storms may lie ahead.

The NWS says while the Weather Bureau issued gale warnings on Nov. 7, 1913, ahead of the Great Storm, the bureau was even surprised by the power and endurance of the storm.