Greater Lansing Food Bank hosting virtual job fair

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Mark your calendars, because on Friday, June 25, 2021, the Greater Lansing Food Bank will be hosting a virtual job fair from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Those interested will have the option to speak with GLFB’s HR Manager about current job openings. Be prepared to come and talk about work experience, salary negotiations, as well as interests. Interviews are said to be no longer than 15 minutes each.

For more information on job openings at GLFB, click here.

To access the job fair and learn more, click here.