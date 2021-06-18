Greater Lansing Food Bank hosting virtual job fair

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Mark your calendars, because on Friday, June 25, 2021, the Greater Lansing Food Bank will be hosting a virtual job fair from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Those interested will have the option to speak with GLFB’s HR Manager about current job openings. Be prepared to come and talk about work experience, salary negotiations, as well as interests. Interviews are said to be no longer than 15 minutes each.
For more information on job openings at GLFB, click here.
To access the job fair and learn more, click here.